South Africa: Rhoda Kadalie, Friend and Mentor, Political Provocateur and Groot Bek

opinion

The woman some hate to love - from outspoken feminist, anti-apartheid activist and human rights commissioner to Trump supporter - Rhoda Kadalie died on Saturday in Los Angeles.

It is fitting that Rhoda Kadalie's copy of Christopher Hitchens' excoriating 1999 take-down of the Clintons, "No One Left to Lie To - The Values of the Worst Family", should be the one I had forgotten to return to her.

Like many who knew and loved Rhoda, my memories upon learning of her death in Los Angeles surrounded by her beloved family, her daughter Julia, son-in-law Joel Pollak, their children Maya, Alexander and Amira as well as her sister Judith Kadalie-Hendricks and extended family on 16 April, were tinged with regret, sadness and a measure of frustration.

Regret that she was so young, 68, and that I had been unaware of her battle with cancer; sad, because Rhoda comes and sits in your heart, frustrated because I did not understand her contemporary take on the US politics, in particular.

I shall leave the Rhoda I had not engaged with for a while in peace in LA. Should we have remained in contact, I know we would have fought. And that is not...