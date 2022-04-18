Rwanda: Govt Injects Rwf5 Billion in TVET Schools Subsidies

Govt targets to enroll 60% of ordinary level graduates into TVETs.

School fees for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools have dropped by 30 per cent after the government doled out hefty subsidies.

TVET stands for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The new subsidies will take effect in the third term--set to begin on April 18--of this academic year.

Paul Umukunzi, the Director-General of Rwanda TVET Board (RTB), said the development is a response to public concerns and will help encourage young people to join TVET schools.

The government has injected some Rwf5 billion in subsidies as it attempts to offset the cost of TVET education, Umukunzi disclosed.

"During the budget process, the government injected Rwf5 billion to buy the equipment used in government-aided TVET schools. The investment will help us to reduce school fees by 30 per cent," he said.

However, he revealed that the change will benefit only boarding students.

The subsidies are also part of the efforts by the government to achieve its ambition of enrolling 60 per cent of ordinary level graduates into TVETs by 2024 and spur job creation. The government targets to create 250,000 new jobs every year.

"Following the campaign we conducted recently on raising awareness about the importance of joining TVET schools, most of the complaints we have gathered are about the high cost of TVET school fees. By subsidizing the cost, we hope to reduce that burden," he added

The enrolment rate in TVET schools is currently at 31.9 per cent, according to RTB's recent figures.

Commenting on the parents' who might have paid the school fees at the start of the third semester, Umukunzi said that they will be refunded.

"For such cases, we have already talked to the schools, and the parents will be refunded or use the money as school fees in the next terms where it is possible. All will be upon the arrangement between the schools and parents," he said

Speaking on the capacity to accommodate TVET students which are expected to increase, he said that so far they have 451 TVET schools, disclosing that 25 more schools are under construction with plans to build 50 schools next year.

Chantal Isimbi, a student at TVET Nyamata commended the development saying that it is also a good start for their fellow students who are still at O' level and that it will reduce the dropout rate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Normally, basic schools are meant to be free of charge, but for us, it was not the case because of the expensive equipment used in TVET training. This makes the cost of school fees high," she said

Isimbi said that she believes that the subsidies will lead to a reduction in school dropouts, especially in rural areas.

In the interview with The New Times Pie Nambajimana, the Manager of College La Lumiere de Gashonga TVET School that teaches masonry in Rusizi District, welcomed this development arguing that it will facilitate students and TVET schools in general.

"This is a good move toward boosting the TVET initiative. It will increase the number of students joining TVET schools," he said

Nambajimana said that for instance, the school fees at La Lumiere de Gashonga were Rwf80,000 per trimester.

With this subsidy, he said, the fees will decrease to Rwf56,000, easing the burden on parents and guardians.