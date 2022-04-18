Kenya: Nairobi Youth Leaders Call for Fairness in Jubilee Nominations

17 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Student leaders drawn from all the colleges and universities in the Nairobi metropolitan region have demanded for transparency and fairness in the consensus process of picking the Jubilee Gubernatorial candidate.

The Youth leaders noted that the gubernatorial ticket contest in the ruling party should be conducted in a free and fair manner after it emerged that the party has a favorite in the contest.

"As bona fide party members who will shoulder the burden of selling the party candidates in the grassroots, we rightfully demand for transparency and fairness in the consensus process," said University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA)Secretary General Vincent Nyakwach.

"We out rightly reject any opaque processes to sneak in projects who will give the party members and uphill task in selling their candidature and ultimately, embarrass the party at the polls," he said.

The leaders stated that they are only aware of three candidates and any push to have a fourth in the contest is just backdoor plot.

The party has three known candidates who have made efforts to popularize both their candidature and the party ideals; Agnes Kagure, Ann Kananu and Richard Ngatia. It is no secret that even before the party settles on its candidates, that only Agnes Kagure fits the bill to fly the party's ticket in Nairobi's gubernatorial contest," the UNSA SG stated.

In the recent past, disgruntlement has arisen after it emerged that Businessman- cum politician and corporate executive, Polycarp Igathe had resurfaced in city politics and will be vying for the Nairobi Governor's seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni told Capital FM News that Igathe had been cleared by the party ahead of the primaries.

"Igathe is in the Nairobi Governors race. He has paid his nomination fees and also done everything he is required to vie for the seat," stated Kioni.

Kioni indicated that several Nairobi Governor aspirants had been cleared including the incumbent Ann Kananu, businesswoman Ann Kagure and businessman Richard Ngatia.

