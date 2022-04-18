Kenya Drops to the Challenge Trophy in Vancouver 7s to Face Ireland

17 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya dropped to the Challenge trophy at the Vancouver 7s in Canada after managing only one win out of three matches on the opening day.

Shujaa went down 12-19 to England in their last match where they needed to win and hope Mike Friday's USA loses to high flying Fiji.

It was a dramatic Pool A where three teams, England, USA and Kenya finished with 5 points each after winning one match each while Fiji collected maximum points to top the pool.

If Kenya had not lost 38-7 against Fiji in her second match, and hope the other results returned their favor, then they would stand a chance to squeeze into the Cup Quarter-finals.

Kenya will now face Ireland in the 9th place quarter-finals Sunday at 19:44.

