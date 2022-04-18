Kenya: Peres Jepchirchir, Joyciline Jepkosgei Renew Rivalry in Monday's Boston Marathon

Boston — Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and London Marathon winner Joyciline Jepkosgei will renew their rivalry when they clash at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The Kenyan duo have similar backgrounds in that they initially made a name for themselves at the half marathon, breaking world records and earning global medals at that distance.

It's only since 2019 that both women started to focus more on the full marathon, but already they have achieved great things at the classic distance.

After a DNF in London in 2019, Jepkosgei rebounded later in the year to win the New York City Marathon in 2:22:38, narrowly missing the long-standing course record. One month later, Jepchirchir set a PB of 2:23:50 to win the Saitama Marathon.

In December 2020 the two women clashed at the Valencia Marathon with Jepchirchir winning in 2:17:16 and Jepkosgei taking second place in a PB of 2:18:40.

Jepchirchir achieved the ultimate prize in the sport in 2021, winning the Olympic title at the Tokyo Games. Later in the year, she won the New York Marathon in 2:22:39.

Jepkosgei didn't compete at the Olympics, but she won the London Marathon last year in a lifetime best of 2:17:43.

In terms of head-to-head clashes between the pair, Jepchirchir has won all three of their encounters to date - two at the half marathon and one in the marathon.

She also has the slightly faster marathon PB. Jepkosgei, meanwhile, has a better set of PBs at other distances, and her winning time in New York three years ago is one second faster than Jepchirchir's victory on the same course in 2021.

The fact that both have won in New York - a relatively hilly course - will stand them in good stead for Monday's race. Likewise, both women have performed well in championship races with no pacemakers, which will be similar to the race in Boston.

"I'm feeling good and I'm feeling fit," said Jepchirchir. "It will be a good race because there are lots of strong ladies in this field."

Jepkosgei felt just as confident. "My preparation has gone well," said the 28-year-old. "I've been focused on this race for the past three months. I know the course is tough, but I'm prepared for it and feeling strong. I'll do my best."

Two other women with sub-2:20 bests are also in the field. Degitu Azimeraw, who finished second to Jepkosgei in London last year with a PB of 2:17:58, and two-time world champion Edna Kiplagat.

Azimeraw has contested just three marathons to date, but all of them have been inside 2:20. She debuted with a 2:19:26 victory in Amsterdam in 2019, then clocked 2:19:56 in Valencia in 2020.

Kiplagat, winner in Boston in 2017, is one of the most successful marathon runners of her generation. The Kenyan's PB of 2:19:50 was set 10 years ago, but the 42-year-old continues to be a contender in big races and finished fourth at the 2019 World Championships.

Other contenders include Ethiopian duo Etagegn Woldu and Ababel Yeshaneh, 2018 Boston winner Desiree Linden of the USA, and Kenya's Mary Ngugi. - World Athletics