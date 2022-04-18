Kenya: Motorists Urged to Make Arrangements to Access Nairobi Expressway Once It's Commissioned

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is urging motorists to start making arrangements for accessing the Nairobi Expressway once it is commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta even as a few people have been allowed to use it in a pilot program that is currently underway.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the Authority's Corporate Communications Deputy Director Samwel Kumba stated that there are three modes of access to the Expressway that include an On-Board Unit (OBU) which has to be installed in personal vehicles at a cost.

"At this point, we would like to encourage motorists to make arrangements in readiness to access the Expressway once it is opened. They can either use the OBU, Card or they can decide to pay cash," he stated.

He explained that the OBU is preloaded and when vehicles approach the toll station, the system is scanned, and motorists can drive through without stopping.

"The beauty with OBU is that it reduces the time you take at the entry and exits because as you approach, it detects and automatically opens. It is a drive through. Currently with the operating company installing the OBU, if you have Sh5,000 you install it and once the road opens you will have the amount to use as the toll charges," he said.

"If you have less than Sh5,000, say Sh3,000, they will install it for you but they will charge a service charge of Sh1,000 so that by the time the road is opened, you will have Sh2,000 units to use for the toll gates. The promotion we have now is that for those paying Sh5,000, they waive the service charge of Sh1,000."

He stated that there is also the option of paying my cash and assured that there will be attendants at the toll stations to assist motorists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He indicated that that one can also use a preloaded card with which they can access the expressway.

He pointed out that this mode of payment is quite flexible as it is not just tied to one vehicle, but one can give their friend to use in a different car.

He said that before the expressway is commissioned, there will be a repair of all the roads that were damaged during its construction.

He noted that motorists can visit the operation centre stationed near Cabanas on Mombasa Road to be able to access these options.

Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway will be required to move at a speed of 80km/h once opened to the public.

Taking U-turns and reversals is prohibited on the expressway, with motorists who miss the planned exit required to proceed to the next toll station to leave.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will operate the road for 27 years to recoup the money through toll fees.

CRBC is responsible for designing, financing and building the expressway, and will maintain and operate it during the concession period.

Several activities have also been prohibited on the expressway, including graffiti and scribbling on expressway property and setting up billboards without prior authorization.

Racecar drivers have also not been spared as any form of speed test and race is prohibited along the expressway.