Kenya: I Am Beyond a Mkamba Tag, I Am a National Leader - Kalonzo

Nairobi — Wiper Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at those whom he says have given him a tribal tag.

Speaking during a church service in South C on Sunday, Musyoka stated that he is a national leader who is keen on articulating the interests of all Kenyans.

"Those Kenyans who look at me as a kamba do not understand me. Kalonzo is beyond a Mkamba," he stated.

At the same time, he urged politicians who will be contesting in the August elections not to use witchcraft in a bid to influence the results in their favour.

"By this time next year, the country will have been truly liberated of leaders who do not believe in God but have faith in other mediums," he said.