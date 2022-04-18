Kenya: UDA to Conduct Repeat Nominations in Select Areas on Tuesday

17 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct repeat nomination exercises in selected areas on Tuesday.

According to the Party's National Elections Board (NEB), repeat elections for parliamentary aspirants will be held in Nakuru Town West and Rongai Constituencies in Nakuru County, Mt Elgon in Bungoma, Turkana East & Turkana West in Turkana, as well as Moiben in Uasin Gishu.

The board's chairman Antony Mwaura further stated that repeat polls shall be conducted for MCA aspirants in Biashara Ward in Nakuru Town East Constituency, all wards in Bumula, Mt. Elgon, Malava, Lugari, Likuyani, Turkana East and Turkana Central constituencies.

He indicated Mahiga and Endarasha Ward in Nyeri Town Constituency shall also see a repeat of the exercise, alongside Kibiricha, Kisima, Ruiri/Rwarera, Ntima East, Nyaki East, Nyaki West, Akirang'ondu, Mwanganthia, Abothoguchi, West, Nkomo, Nkuene, Abogeta East, Abogeta West and Akachiu wards in in Meru County.

He encouraged all aspirants to "maintain peace and ensure that the nominations are conducted in an environment that is conducive to the values and principles enunciated by the UDA Party Constitution."

He explained that successful candidates will be presented with the final nomination certificates from April 23 to April 25.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X