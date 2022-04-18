Kenya: Protests Over ODM Primaries in Siaya Continue as Aspirants Call for Cancellation of Exercise

Siaya — Dispute over the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) primaries results in Siaya continued with elders from former prime minister, Raila Odinga's Bondo backyard challenging him to take charge of the party and order fresh nominations in the constituency.

As the Sakwa clan elders were calling for nullification of Bondo constituency nominations that saw the current MP, Gideon Ochanda emerge the winner, a gubernatorial aspirant whose hopes of flying the party flag during the August general elections were dashed after the parry cancelled the nominations at the last minute,

George Mugoye Mbeya maintained that he was still campaigning, despite information that ODM had issued the ticket to Siaya senator, James Orengo.

Addressing the media in Siaya, Mugoye said that the party was yet to communicate to him as an aspirant who paid for the nomination fees, adding that he could not risk drop his guard.

He said that he will only stop campaigning when the party national elections board will communicate with him, adding that the information he has is that the party suspended the gubernatorial elections.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda secured the ticket after garnering 10,771 votes against his arch rival John Andiwo Mwai who got 4,967 votes followed by Thomas Andiwo Obondo with 622 votes.

Other contestants for the Bondo parliamentary ODM ticket included Fredrick Banja who got 260 votes followed by Rachael Omolo with 241 votes, then Lynette Olima got 118 votes before advocate Dola Indidis came last with 44 votes