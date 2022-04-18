Kenya: Asante Sana! I Will Hoist the UDA Flag High With Pride and Affection - Tabitha Karanja

17 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja has thanked Nakuru residents for choosing her to fly the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag in the Senatorial race during the August elections.

Through her twitter account, Karanja stated that she looks forward to working with her competitors to realize the dreams of those living in Nakuru.

She further thanked her supporters for believing in her ability and aptitude to lead them

"A journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. We have just begun our success journey collectively and we are destined for greatness," she stated.

Karanja clinched the Nakuru Senatorial ticket in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.

This is after she garnered 98,439 votes in the exercise.

