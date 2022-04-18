Rwanda: Schools to Reopen on April 18

The third term of this academic year for primary, secondary, and TVET schools will start on Monday, April 18, and is expected to end on July 15.

Schools closed on March 31, 2022, for the commemoration week after the completion of the second term.

According to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), in order to respect Covid-19 guidelines as well as facilitate the students, those who live or pass through Kigali will take the buses provided for them from the Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

Boarding school students will start going back to their respective schools on Monday, April 18, with students from Kamonyi, Nyanza, Ngororero, Musanze, Rwamagana, and Kayonza Districts heading back to school.

On Tuesday, April 19, students whose schools are located in the Districts of Nyamagabe, Ruhango, Burera, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Gastibo, and Nyagatare will go back to school.

On Wednesday students who study in Huye, Muhanga, Rulindo, Gakenke, Karongi, Rutsiro, and Bugesera, will head to their schools, and on Thursday students who study in the City of Kigali, and Nyaruguru, Gisagara, Gicumbi, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Ngoma and Kirehe District will go to school as well.

"All students are urged to respect all the Covid-19 guidelines in place while travelling back to school and also at school," reads a statement from NESA.

It added; "All parents are urged to respect the travelling schedule, and should send their children before 9 am so they can be able to reach their respective schools early."