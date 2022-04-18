Rwanda: Nyamasheke - Police Arrest Three Over Murder of Mobile Money Agent

Rwanda National Police (RNP) have arrested three men in connection with the recent murder of a woman in Nyamasheke District.

Denis Uwimpuhwe,18, Paul Nsengimana, 20, and Steven Ishimwe, 16, were arrested separately following investigations into the murder of a mobile money agent identified as Eugenie Nyampinga, on April 13, in Buha Village, Cyimpundu Cell, Kirimbi Sector in Nyamasheke District.

The body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood was found by her parents about 200 metres from their home.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi, the police spokesperson for the Western region, said they also recovered from the suspects a knife, which they allegedly used in the murder, money which was stolen from the deceased and other belongings.

"Investigations were swiftly commenced when the bereaved parents reported the barbaric and inhuman act. Police first arrested Nsengimana, on April 14, after residents suspected him to be connected to the gruesome murder," said Karekezi.

He added that law enforcers later traced one of the mobile phones stolen from the victim, which was being used by Denis Uwimpuhwe. He was arrested from his home on Saturday, April 16, alongside his brother, Steven Ishimwe.

"Uwimpuhwe and Ishimwe were found with two mobile phones belonging to the deceased. They admitted to the murder and disclosed that they connived with Nsengimana.

They led Police officers to the home of Nsengimana where they recovered his bedroom ceiling, money amounting to Frw177,000, which they stole from the deceased. The suspects also led Police officers to a latrine located in Ryarugamba Village, Mutongo Cell of Macuba Sector, where they had dumped a knife they used in the murder and where it was also recovered," Karekezi explained.

The suspects were handed over to RIB at Ruharambuga station for further investigations.

Article 107 of the law determining offences and penalties in general states that; a person, who intentionally kills another person commits murder.

Upon conviction, he or she is liable to life imprisonment.