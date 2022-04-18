Egypt: Sisi Urges Strengthening NGO-Female Community Coordination

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday directed the government to work for promoting the role of civil societies as well as the mechanisms for coordination between NGOs and the national network of female community leaders.

Sisi also instructed the bodies concerned to set up specialized teams to examine all the community-related issues encountered by female community leaders, to come up with some of the best government interventions to provide viable solutions to these issues, while carrying out all database audits necessary on that score.

Sisi was speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, and the ministers of finance, higher education and scientific research, planning, social solidarity, as well as the chairwoman of the National Council for Women.

The meeting took up the progress made in implementing a national program for women community leaders and the national project for family development, according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The President also urged providing necessary academic support to the women community leaders, in harmony with relevant state initiatives, such as the National Family Development Project and the "Decent Life" rural development initiative.

MENA