Nigeria: Ebubeagu Operatives, Gunmen Exchange Fire in Imo

Commercial activities in Amaifeke in the Orlu local government area of Imo State was on Sunday brought to a halt as gunmen engaged EbubeAgu operatives in a gun duel, which left residents terrified.

Already a popular brothel, Ukwu Aki was razed down during the gun battle between operatives of EbubeAgu and unknown gunmen at Amaifeke.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen were annoyed over the arrival of EbubeAgu operatives on Saturday evening, in an area they considered their stronghold.

The South-East security network codenamed Ebubeagu is the joint security organ involving the five South-East states.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen fired gunshots at the tyres of the Army vehicle parked near the State High Court in Orlu.

According to him, the shooting spread to Awo-Idemili in Orsu local government area and kept residents awake and terrified.

The Imo State Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, was yet to respond to enquiries on the incident as at press time.