Rwanda: Cyuzuzo Deserves Amavubi Call-Up, Says Gasogi's Knc

Gasogi United goalkeeper Gael Cyuzuzo has what it takes to earn his maiden call up in the national team, according to club president and proprietor Charles Nkuriza Kakooza alias KNC.

The young shot stopper made a series of crucial saves during his club's 2-0 victory over SC Kiyovu on Friday at Kigali Stadium.

Christian Malipangou opened the scoring through a penalty just seconds to half time before striker Hassan Djibrine doubled the lead in the second half to end Kiyovu's seven game unbeaten run.

National team head coach Carlos Ferrer and his assistant coach Jacint Magriña Clemente watched the match from the stands when goalie Cyuzuzo put in a man of the match performance.

"Gael was on top today, even better and more mature than Kimenyi [of Kiyovu]. He deserves respect. Congratulations to him for today's performance and I think he deserves a call up. It's good that national team coaches were at the stadium and I hope they have seen him," he said.

Gasogi's victory over Kiyovu was their first in four games and KNC, apart from the goalie Cyuzuzo, heaped praise on his team for showing good character where it mattered most after producing a victory that not only saw themselves safe from the relegation zone but also dent the Green Baggies' title hopes in the national football league.

"I am happy with how my team performed today and a better team obviously won. We regret being where we are today because we do not deserve to be there given the squad we have. There were factors that caused the team to struggle for form but I promise we are back," he said.

Gasogi's next game will be against Sunrise on Wednesday, April 20, as the pair prepare to go head to head in the last 16 of the Peace Cup.

