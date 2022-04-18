Rwanda: We Will Bounce Back, Kiyovu Coach Says

18 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

SC Kiyovu coach Francis Christian Haringingo believes his side will bounce back from the disappointment of losing 2-0 against Gasogi United in the Rwanda premier league.

Kiyovu lost to Gasogi United after going seven matches without losing a single game.

"We didn't do very well in the last game, but we will bounce back because we still have games to play in the season, we hope to return to winning ways and we will work hard to get more points," Haringingo said

Kiyovu's next match is against Mukura as the club tries to keep pace in the title race with APR.

The Mumena based club has 50 points after 23 matches while Gasogi sits in 10th place with 26 points.

