Rwanda: Fiba Qualifiers - National Team to Start Preparations in June

18 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national basketball team expects to start preparations for the second window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers on June 6.

The three-day qualifier tournament will take place at the Kigali Arena from July 1-3, with eight teams from Group A and B vying for six places in the decisive third round of the African qualifiers.

Group B comprises Rwanda, South Sudan, Cameroon and Tunisia, while Group A consists of Mali, Cape Verde, Uganda and Nigeria.

The first window was held in Dakar, Senegal, where Rwanda finished last in Group B after failing to win a single game.

Cheikh Sarr, the Head Coach of the national basketball team, told Times Sport that he will name a provisional squad in June.

He said they expect to play friendly games, but it is still in process.

He noted that he hopes that his team will be boosted by home advantage, "especially when fans bring strong support."

