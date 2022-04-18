Africa: IGAD Reviews Renewal Energy Polices in Four Countries Including Sudan

Djibouti — The Director of Economic Cooperation Department and Regional Integration of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Osman Babiker said that the IGAD launches studies on solar system complex and policies of regional renewal energy in four countries including Sudan , in the framework of Sahra and Energy initiative in cooperation with African Development Bank (2022- 2026).

African Development Fund (ADF) announced recently its approval of 5.5 million dollar grant for IGAD to fund the second phase of the energy project from desert, where the board of AFD agreed on technical assistance amount to 5.5 million dollar to commence Sahara initiative to be the pioneer energy in Eastern Africa countries in Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan which is known as the Regional Energy Project for East Africa.