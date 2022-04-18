Kenya: Tusker Skipper Eugene Asike Completes Move to Swedish Side

18 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Tusker FC has lost their captain Eugene Asike who has pursued his first ever professional stint after completing a move to Swedish side IF Karlstad Fotboll and has already left the country.

Asike will sign a one and a half year deal with the second tier club, leaving Tusker FC after six years where he has won two Premier League titles, one FKF Cup title and was named as defender of the year last season as the team captain.

"We thank Eugene for his services to the club. He has been a loyal servant and a dedicated players since when he first moved here and we are happy for his progress. He has diligently led this squad as captain over the last three seasons and we truly appreciate his dedication," Tusker FC chairman Dan Aduda told the club's official website.

Asike left the country on Sunday night to link up with the new club based in Varmland County. They play in the third tier of Swedish football and will be in the same league with former Bandari FC midfielder Anthony Wambani who plays for IF Vasalund.

"I have had a good time at Tusker FC. There have been ups and downs but looking back, the good memories overwhelm the bad memories. I have developed as a player and being given the captaincy added more responsibility on me which made me a better person," said Asike.

He added; "I am looking forward to this new journey and of course I am excited. I can't wait to start and give my best."

He becomes the second player to leave Tusker this season after winger Boniface Muchiri left early in the season for the military and will join Ulinzi Stars after completing recruit training.

Last season, top scorer Henry Meja also left for Sweden, joining top tier side AIK.

Tusker will however not be short of cover as the pair of Christopher Oruchum and Charles Momanyi have been rock solid at the back since Asike was sidelined for a month with a nose fracture.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X