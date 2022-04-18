Zimbabwe: Stop Discriminating Children At School - - President

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called upon school authorities to stop all forms of abuse, discrimination and sending children away from learning institutions for non-payment of school fees.

The President and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday hosted a party for children drawn from the country's 10 provinces ahead of today's unique Independence Day celebrations that are taking place outside Harare for the first time since 1980.

In line with this year's Independence Day theme: "Zimbabwe at 42: Leaving No-one and no place Behind", President Mnangagwa said it is his administration's promise that everyone, including schoolchildren, will enjoy the fruits of the country's development towards Vision 2030 to become an upper middle class economy.

"Under my Administration, you are entitled as children to enrol for Early Childhood Education up to Ordinary and Advanced Level education. This is the basis upon which we lay a firm foundation for your lives and the development of our country. It is, therefore, imperative that all our children, including orphans, the disabled and those in remote areas, are guaranteed access to education.

"We are, thus, strengthening all aspects that facilitate the delivery of quality education that meets the present realities and future requirements. In this regard, the Grants-in-Aid-of Tuition was introduced as part of the measures to progressively increase Government funding for basic education, in addition to the BEAM facility."

He added that the Second Republic is supporting learners through the Beam facility with learners from disadvantaged backgrounds getting school uniforms and stationery.

The President also cautioned officials in the BEAM selecting committees against corruption.

"I call upon BEAM selecting committees to be more transparent, accountable and responsible so that all deserving cases are properly considered. Corruption and exclusion of well deserving children are against the philosophy of the Government of leaving no one and no place behind.

"To reduce cases of school dropouts, I exhort the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to take concrete measures to reverse the trend.

"Meanwhile, the school environment should remain a safe place for our learners. In this regard, school authorities are reminded to stop all forms of abuse, discrimination and the sending away of learners due to unpaid fees and levies," the President said.

With Zimbabwe marking its 42 years of independence today, children yesterday demonstrated their deep knowledge of the country's liberation struggle through poetry and song, aspects they are being taught at school.

The President said the youth should never forget the country's rich history, and that they must be proud of being Zimbabweans notwithstanding globalisation and information inherent in social media platforms such as Facebook, Tik Tok and YouTube.

"It is also my wish to see a generation of young people emerging from among you that is identified and distinguished by the love of their country. This must be expressed through hard-honest work and active participation in community and nation-building activities.

"In addition, the way you express, conduct your lives and carry yourselves must remain a source of pride to us, your parents, guardians and leaders.

"The values of Ubuntu/Hunhu entail that you respect yourself, parents, relatives, brothers, sisters and friends, while taking good care of the environment, properties and facilities around us.

"Let me take this opportunity to make a passionate plea to all stakeholders to protect the social fabric within our communities, right from the family level for the best interest of our children."

Yesterday's children's party was organised by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, with children from various schools partaking in the celebrations where the President also exhorted them to embrace ICTs, science, mathematics, engineering and business-oriented studies.

To make the dream of every child a reality, President Mnangagwa said his Government will be building more schools to reduce distances travelled by children.

"Greater focus is also being made towards the construction and expansion of science laboratories, technical workshops and specialist rooms, agriculture demonstration sites, as well as sporting, visual and performing arts facilities."