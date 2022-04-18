Zimbabwe Comes of Age

AS Zimbabwe turns 42 today, President Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to shun violence, tribalism, regionalism and embrace dialogue, love, peace and unity which are building blocks towards a prosperous nation.

In his address at a cocktail, held at the State House last night, the President, who took time to mix with Zimbabweans from all walks of life and different political parties, said at 42 the country should demonstrate to the world that it has come of age.

He said 2023, the year when the country holds its harmonised elections should be used as a pedestal to demonstrate to the world that the country embraces ideals of democracy, principles that many sons and daughters of the country sacrificed their lives to attain.

He said the country's leaders should be united under the Zimbabwean flag, ever committed to fulfilling the people's aspirations.

"Leaders must serve the people and act in their best interest towards making their lives better and our nation more empowered and prosperous.

"In 2023, our country will be holding Harmonised General Elections. I call upon all of us to demonstrate through our processes and culture of non-violence that Zimbabwe has come of age as a mature democracy. Equally, our focus must remain on strengthening peace, unity, love and harmony. Let us remain guided by the peace pledge bequeathed to us by the late Vice President, Cde John Landa Nkomo, that 'Peace begins with me; Peace begins with you; Peace begins with all of us'," said the President.

Preaching the gospel of peace, love and tolerance, President Mnangagwa said in the new Zimbabwe, brought by the Second Republic dialogue is the chosen route

"As the leadership, let us never be an impediment to the unity and development of our people and always advance their interests within the context of the broader collective national interest. No-one and no place should be left behind. This is the true meaning of the independence we fought for. The unity, peace and development being entrenched in our nation transcend the political divide. Hence, there is no room for regionalism, tribalism and self centred politicking as we build Zimbabwe, brick-by brick, stone-upon-stone.

"I challenge all of us as leaders from across all political parties to always put the interest of the people first. We cannot be content when our people are languishing in the midst of poor service delivery."

Today Zimbabwe turns 42, with the Second Republic policies of development that leaves no one and no place behind, through devolution being showcased through the decentralised Independence Day celebrations today, where the main event is being held in Bulawayo.

Last night the President, who committed to meeting the Zimbabwean population regularly on a face to face basis, was accompanied by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga, Zanu PF Vice President Mohadi and senior Government officials.

Service Chiefs, Government officials, opposition legislators and councillors attended last night cocktail.