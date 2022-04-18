Zimbabwe: Johane Marange Leader Taguta Dies

18 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The leader of Johane Marange Apostolic Church, High Priest St Noah Taguta Momberume has died.

He died yesterday afternoon and believed to be in his 90s.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere confirmed.

"I have been informed by the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Edgars Seenza, that Highest Priest Noah Taguta is no more.

"The DDC (District Development Coordinator) Mutare advised that he died around lunch time," said Cde Matsikenyere.

Mr Seenza told The Herald last night that he was still to get finer details regarding Mutumwa Taguta's death.

"I also received the same message, but I am yet to receive finer details. I have no contacts within the family," he said.

High Priest Taguta was known for championing development in Bocha, Marange where his church commands the highest number of followers.

President Mnangagwa once visited High Priest Taguta's shrine in 2018 where he officially launched the construction of a state-of-the-art sports centre and stadium at St Noah College in Bocha, Marange.

