Zimbabwe: Sakunda Unveils U.S.$60k Uhuru Cup Bonuses

ENERGY giants Sakunda Holdings have spiced up the competition ahead of the Uhuru Cup final between traditional football giants Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields this afternoon after announcing a tantalising US$60 000 package for bonuses.

The bonuses are in addition to what the teams are set to pocket in this year's high stakes final. The match will crown the 42nd national Independence Day celebrations that will be held at Barbourfields Stadium today, for the first time in history.

Government announced that winners of the tournament are set to pocket $6 million while $4.5 million has been set aside for the runner-ups.

And to add to the competition, Sakunda Holdings, who are the principal sponsors of both teams, last night revealed that the two teams will share the US$60 000. However, the winning team is set to get a lion's share of the amount, thereby making this final a must-win either side.

The winning squad will walk away with a US$30 000 bonus, which will be shared equally among the 20 players. This means that each player will get US$1 500 for lifting the trophy.

In addition, the winning coach gets US$2 250 while his four assistants will get US$1 500 each. Another US$1 500 has been set aside for the team manager.

The sponsors have also set aside incentives for the backroom staff of the winning team which will see the team doctor getting US$1 500, two medics getting US$1 125 apiece and two technical assistants also getting US$1 125 each.

There are also individual prizes for the Man of the Match, who is guaranteed US$2 250; Top Goal Scorer US$1 500 and goalkeepers have been promised US$1 500 for keeping a clean sheet.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Zimbabwe Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The losing finalists will get US$9 000, which will be shared equally among 30 team members, with each getting US$300.

The match comes as the two giants have been enjoying good form in the league. Highlanders and Dynamos have gone for six matches without losing but one of the two will have that broken since there has to be a winner, with the match heading for penalties if there is a stalemate.

Chief Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Benson Dube put emphasis on that there is no loser in the match and that supporters of both teams must come enjoy football in a peaceful atmosphere.

"We are preaching peace, unity, we want it to be peaceful. There are no losers in this match, there will be runners up. We are happy the celebrations have come to Bulawayo.

"We are appealing to supporters of Highlanders and Dynamos supporters to support the Independence celebrations in peace. Let's set aside the rivalry, we want unity," said Dube.