Zimbabwe: Dembare Eye 11th Uhuru Cup

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya says the Harare giants are focused on defending the Presidential Independence Day Trophy when they clash with traditional football rivals Highlanders in the final set for Barbourfields this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys won their 10th Uhuru silverware last year after beating the same opponents at the National Sports Stadium. They are set for another duel after the organisers picked them again as part of this year's Independence Day celebrations.

But apart from their football rivalries, Ndiraya stressed the importance of the Independence Day, when the whole nation comes together to remember the special episode in the history of Zimbabwe which marked the birth of a new democratic country in 1980.

The Uhuru Cup has been part of the celebrations since the beginning. DeMbare are the current holders, having beaten Highlanders 2-0 last year. The Bulawayo giants had won it in 2019 with a similar margin and the tournament was not played in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ndiraya said his team celebrates and salutes all the gallant fighters that sacrificed their lives for the country to attain Independence.

"Our preparations have been good. We are ready to travel. Of course, we will finish the preparations in Bulawayo, but we are ready to travel and we have done all our work. What is left is for us to play the game.

"We understand, as Dynamos, the importance of the Cup, this Independence Cup. We are the current holders, so we are very much eager to take the Cup and bring it back on Tuesday when we come back.

"Hopefully we can do that, after winning the game. It is a game that we are taking seriously. It's a competition that is very important to us as a team because of what it represents.

"We are going to be celebrating 42 years of Independence, and that is important to us as a club. To enjoy the peace that we are enjoying, to enjoy the atmosphere that we are enjoying, especially that of expressing our talent, it is through the sacrifice of some of these the gallant sons and daughters who lost their lives during the liberation struggle. So that is what is important to us," said Ndiraya.

Last year, DeMbare wrestled the trophy from Highlanders courtesy of goals from Trevor Mavhunga and Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa, who scored an own goal after poor communication with his keeper, Ariel Sibanda.

Although DeMbare are focused on retaining the trophy, Ndiraya believes there is a lot to celebrate in the football fraternity following the attainment of independence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our business environment, as footballers, was enabled by the sacrifices of these sons and daughters, so we really value their contribution, we really respect what they did for us.

"And we want to win this Cup as Dynamos Football Club for them. But l think what is more important is what we are going to be celebrating on the day. That is what should be bringing us together, apart from the results on the field.

"So whichever team is going to win, whichever team is going to lose; hopefully, it won't be us, tough luck. What is important is what we are going to be celebrating on the day.

"So in the end, I think we are all going to be winners because of the day that we are celebrating, and the reasons for celebrations. So we are fully prepared as Dynamos to play our part in those celebrations," said Ndiraya.

Dynamos are enjoying their football, and last week they dislodged Chicken Inn from the summit. Ndiraya is expected to field a strong side against Highlanders, who want to win it at home. Bosso have also been picking up following a slow start to the season.