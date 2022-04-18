Zimbabwe: Chidzivo, Tarakinyu Shine At Two Oceans Half Marathon

Long — DISTANCE runner Fortunate Chidzivo says emerging winner for the half-marathon in the women's section at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday is a motivation as she looks into the future.

It was a double delight for Zimbabwe as Moses Tarakinyu claimed the top spot in the men's section.

Chidzivo was the first to cross the finish line in the women's category in 1 hour 14 minutes 49 seconds. She was followed by Ethiopia's Kore Tamiru Gelaye, who clocked 1 hour 15 minutes 14 seconds.

Fellow Zimbabwean Caroline Mhandu came third in 1 hour 15 minutes 30 seconds.

In the men's section, Tarakinyu came first in 1 hour 3 minutes 31 seconds.

He was followed home by South Africa's pair of Elroy Gelant and Desmond Mokgobu with a time of 1 hour 3 minutes 33 seconds and 1 hour 3 minutes 34 seconds respectively.

Another Zimbabwean Isaac Mpofu made the top 10 when coming ninth in 1 hour 4 minutes 1 second.

Speaking from South Africa, Chidzivo said Saturday's victory in the women's race is a motivation going forward.

"This means a lot. Two Oceans is one of the biggest half-marathons in Africa. It has also brought confidence and I am motivated, ready to see what the future holds for us.

"I was very excited (to emerge the winner). At one point I thought it wasn't going to happen when I saw the Ethiopian lady, some of the big girls at the start but it really went well. We are bringing the Two Oceans trophy home," said Chidzivo.

Chidzivo took control from early on, running by herself for most of the race.

The Retail Capital Langa athlete's delight knew no bounds as she approached the finish line, punching the air repeatedly in celebration of her victory.

"I had stomach cramps and was vomiting last night so to be able to win this is such a pleasure. This is a dream come true. Every year my wish has always been about standing on that top podium," she said.

The Zimbabwean athlete, who was training in South Africa ahead of the race, says she is shifting her training base back home to prepare for the Spar Women's Series.

"I"m coming back home to prepare for Spar Series, all thanks to Damara Bio-Agri Zimbabwe for making sure all my travel expenses are catered for," said Chidzivo.

In the men's half-marathon race, Zimbabwe's Tarakinyu, running in the colours of Nedbank Running Club, beat defending champion Gelant into second place, his winning time of 63:31 a mere two seconds ahead of the Boxer Athletics star.

"I am very happy with this first place," Tarakinyu said at the finish.

"It is my first time to take part in the Two Oceans. I struggled a bit from the 17km and I kept looking at where Elroy was."

In the 56km ultra-marathon held yesterday, the best performance for Zimbabwe was from Jonathan Chinyoka, who settled for position eighth place in 3 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds.

Another Zimbabwean runner Lyno Muchena finished on position 25 in 3 hours 26 minutes 6 seconds and Prosper Mutwira settled for position 27 in 3 hours 27 minutes and Mike Fokorani was on position 29 with a time of 3 hours 27 minutes 33 seconds.

Collen Makaza, who is the coach for Caroline Mhandu, Jonathan Chinyoka and Patience Murowe at Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, was pleased by the performance by the athletes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Caroline Mhandu, she is very determined in her training and also committed to focus on her career of running.

"We also have Patience, she was also number nine at the same race. She is also from ZPCS. So we are on the right track as an organisation.

"Even today (yesterday) we have got our man Jonathan Chinyoka came number eight in the main race, the 56km... he performed very well he finished in the top 10.

"It was not easy. This is a great job from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service," said Makaza.

Murowe finished on position nine in 1 hour 18 minutes 4 seconds in the women's half marathon.

Ethiopia's Edndale Belachew won the men's ultra-marathon in 3 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds.

The women's title went to South Africa's Gerda Steyn in 3 hours 29 minutes 42 seconds.