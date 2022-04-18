Ethiopia: Some 348 Ethiopians Repatriated From Saudi Arabia

18 April 2022
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has repatriated some 348 citizens from Saudi Arabia this morning, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia had set up a national committee drawn from 16 government agencies to repatriate its citizens that have been under difficult situation in Saudi Arabia.

The 348 Ethiopians, who have arrived in Addis Ababa today, are part of the repatriation program being carried out by the government.

The nation planned to repatriate about 102,000 of its citizens from Saudi Arabia over the next 7 to 11 months.

