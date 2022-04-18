Rwanda-UK Migration Deal, Kagame's Caribbean Tour and More About Last Week

As the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi commemoration week came to an end on April 13, politicians killed during the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 were honoured at Rebero Genocide Memorial.

Senate President Augustin Iyamuremye who had joined Families of the slain politicians said that those who continue to deny the Genocide against the Tutsi with an aim to conceal their role in the dark history, under the guise of freedom of speech, should be reminded that they are wasting time.

Earlier during the week, on April 11, President Kagame had arrived in the Republic of Congo for a three-day state visit in whose course he and his host, President Denis Sassou Nguesso presided over the signing of bilateral agreements in sectors of economic partnership, mining, SMEs and handcrafts, culture and arts.

On April 14, Kagame continued his trip to the Caribbean where he first arrived in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kagame later paid a courtesy call on Her Excellency Sandra Mason, President of Barbados, on April 16, and later, with Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister, witnessed the signing of an agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation between Rwanda and Barbados.

Last week also saw Rwanda and the United Kingdom announce a major partnership under which the former will receive migrants and asylum seekers from the UK, on April 14.

Both sides have touted the partnership, dubbed, 'Migration and Economic Development Partnership', as a bold initiative that "will address this urgent humanitarian crisis by tackling its roots."

And on Sunday, Christians across the country flocked to churches to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ- Easter.