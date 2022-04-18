Liberia: Yayeh Initiative Launches Spelling Bee Competition

Yayeh Initiative, a local humanitarian group in collaboration with the Monrovia City Corporation Youth Affairs Unit has launched the Third Edition of the National Spelling Bee Competition in Monrovia.

Chief Executive Officer of Yayeh Initiative Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh, said the Ministry of Education has accredited her organization to conduct this year's National Spelling Bee Competition.

Speaking during the launch over the weekend in Monrovia, Ambassador Jalloh quoted these wise words from the late South African President Nelson Mandela "Education is the great engine of personal development, it is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mineworker can become the head of the mind, that a child of a farmworker can become the president of a great nation; it is what we make out of what we have, not what we're given, that separates one person from another."

She indicated that since 2018 as Miss AMEU, she has set up a team that is involved with humanitarian endeavors, establishing relationships with orphanages and mental homes as well as donating relevant logistics, food, clothes, and paying school fees, among others.

She explained that Yayeh Initiative and partners host the National Spelling Bee Competition to benefit schools across Montserrado County every year, but this year's program has been extended to five additional counties that will bring together stu8dents to compete in spelling.

"As a non-profit institution, proceeds of this event are used to sponsor students in schools which include, giving scholarships, books, laptops, phones and cash prizes", Ambassador Jalloh added.

She noted that the program is designed to develop children's confidence, presentation and cognitive skills positively in shaping their attitudes toward life as well as enabling them to attain education.

"Our target for this year is to work with 300 schools; we will have one representative per school, making it three hundred students in total to contest at the preliminary rounds, out of the 300 students, two hundred and eighty-eight students will drop and twelve will contest at the grand final where our team will confirm the best three winners of the Liberia National Spelling Bee Competition," she explained.

She reflected that a few years ago, the Coronavirus mitigated children learning capacity and there are still some global economic setbacks, noting that these are still creating a lot of challenges for parents and societies across the globe.

Ambassador Jalloh added that the Spelling Bee Competition has also been created to fill in these corridors to enable children to improve their literacy, learn key social skills and develop attitudes towards life.

She disclosed that the first-place winner will walk away with one-year full scholarship, including a laptop, cash and textbooks while the second-place winner will receive a one-semester scholarship along with cash and books, while the third-place winner will be awarded a one-semester scholarship, cash and textbooks, but all participants will receive books pens and certificates. Editing by Jonathan Browne