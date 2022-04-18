Liberia: 'Complete Nonsense Case', Sen. Karnga - Lawrence Terms CPP Case At NEC

By Lincoln G. Peters

Grand Bassa County Senator and Liberty Party (LP) political leader, Nyonblee Kanrga-Lawrence has termed as nonsense the undergoing hearing at the National Elections Commission (NEC) in which Mr. Musa Bility and a faction of LP are asking the commission to exclude Unity Party's (UP's) candidate from the Lofa senatorial by-election.

Speaking in an interview with journalists Saturday, 16 April 2022 at the Unity Party headquarters in Central Monrovia, Madam Karnga - Lawrence claimed that the case is marred by serious manipulation, arguing that it does not make any sense because nobody should violate the constitutional right of the other person.

"The case at the National Elections [Commission] does not make any sense. You are all human beings and nobody can violate your constitutional right ... I just do not know why they are even having a case. However, that shows that there is a manipulation," said Madam Karnga - Lawrence.

"To see that there is a fear for the level of work that we are about to do, some of the cases and issues that we have to go through make no sense. However, we are not going to give up," she added.

Billy's LP faction wants the NEC to interpret Section 8.5 of the controversial framework document of the crumbled Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in his quest to prevent the Unity Party and the All Liberian Party (ALP) from fielding candidates in their own names in the Lofa bye-election and other future elections.

Bility believes that a clause within the controversial CPP framework document would disqualify UP and ALP from fielding candidates in the Lofa by-election after withdrawing their memberships from the CPP.

Bility and Mr. Alexader B. Cummings's Alternative National Congress (ANC) have argued before the NEC that a party withdrawing from the CPP prior to the next presidential, legislative and local elections shall not field candidates in its name.

LP and ANC said they are invoking Section 8.5 (2) of the CPP framework document and requesting that the commission reject and deny any application from the ALP and UP to field candidates in their respective names in any election until the end of the 2023 election, including six months after the agreed contractual life of the CPP.

But UP insists that it is not a signatory to the controversial CPP framework document submitted to the Elections Commission by embattled Chairman Bility and the Alternative National Congress.

ANC political leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings is currently facing criminal trial after being accused by All Liberian Party political leader Benoni Urey of allegedly tampering with the CPP framework document and illegally attaching his (Urey's) signature to a photocopy version. Cummings has always denied any wrongdoing.

However, Senator Karnga - Lawrence told journalists that for the NEC to hear a case that says you cannot disassociate, contrary to constitutional requirements, is completely wrong.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence indicated that the Constitution of Liberia provides for the freedom to associate and to disassociate, adding that any attempt to prevent anybody from doing that is against their constitutional right.

"We will make sure that we restore this country. What we need to do to restore the sanctity of this country and the hope of the younger generation goes beyond our personal feelings," Senator Karnga-Lawrence noted.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence said they have made up their minds and have decided to fight collectively for the restoration of Liberia, stating that no amount of insults, chaos, fight, lies and misrepresentation will ever stop them from fighting for the restoration of the country.

"The fact that we have decided to do it together, we will stand together and win together. I want to promise the women of Liberia that 2023 is the time for us to take that one piece of lapper and tie it tight because the 2023 decision depends on us," Madam Karnga - Lawrence pleased.

"We will go [to] every community, village and town, and will make sure everywhere our feet can carry us, whether motorbikes, we will ride because the fight we are fighting is not about us, but Liberia and we will do it together," she continued.