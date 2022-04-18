Liberia: JFK Refutes Report of Deaths Over Power Outage

The Management of the government-run John Fitzgerald Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) has refuted social media reports referencing alleged power outages at the Medical Center on Thursday, 14 April 2022, leading to the deaths of several patients.

According to a press release from JFK, the Management of the Medical Center wishes to clarify that said information is completely false and irresponsibly misleading.

"There was absolutely no power outage at the Medical Center for the past 24hrs due to stable power from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC)," the release noted.

Chief Medical Officer Jerry Brown said despite the challenges of not receiving stable power from the national grid for over three months, the Medical Center has spent over US$100,000.00 on Diesel Fuel to maintain stable power in direct support of patient care.

Additionally, he said the Medical Center also has three functional standby generators for the purpose of sustaining stable power supply at the facility in any instance where there is a power outage from LEC.

The Management of the JFKMC strongly warned individuals and media outlets that are habitually spreading false and misleading information about the JFK Medical Center to desist immediately or risk legal actions.

It reaffirms its commitment to making the JFK Medical Center "The Hospital of Choice" and encourages the public to positively contribute to this quest through constructive engagements.

Over the weekend, social media was flooded with information that several patients who were receiving treatment at JFK on Thursday, 14 April 2022, lost their lives due to power cuts.