Liberia: Pres. Weah - Sports Park a Dream Fulfilled

By: Naneka Hoffman

Chief Patron of Sports President George Manneh Weah describes the official launch of the newly constructed Invincible Sports Park as a special day in his life because it provided another opportunity for him to realize his dreams and aspirations for happiness and well-being of Liberians.

Performing the formal dedication on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Monrovia President Weah noted that the land which had been used as Practice Pitch over many years by Invincible Eleven (I.E.) has been transformed into a beautiful state-of-the-art facility.

President Weah said since he was elected in 2017 to lead the development of Liberia, he has dedicated all of his efforts to ensuring Liberians have unbroken peace, stressing that without peace, there can be no development.

He noted that his government has achieved a lot in terms of development, and many significant projects have now been completed, while others are nearing completion.

President said the site of the Invincible Sports Park played another important and very meaningful role in the Nation's history when it served for many years as a place where hundreds of Liberian women, dressed in white gathered during the civil crisis and prayed for peace, adding "They were here as Prayer Warriors for our Nation, in the heat and in the rain, laying on the ground and sitting in the sand, with no shelter from the elements."

Mr. Weah continued that the public park is a promise kept, to improve the country's urban and civil spaces.

President Weah dedicated the Invincible Sports Park Friday in an elaborate ceremony attended by scores of high-power dignitaries, including government officials and African football legends.

The facility will be used for multipurpose, containing a soccer pitch, basketball and tennis courts, a children's playground and a place for relaxation, among others.

Earlier, the President of the Liberia Football Association Mustapha Raji thanked the Chief Patron of Sports for the vision that led to the development and dedication of the Invincible Sports Park.

Mr. Raji noted that President Weah has started the pathway for growth and has sent the signal to ministers of government that "Yes! the King has not forgotten about his kingdom."

Meanwhile, the dedication ceremony was graced by Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie, Members of the 54th Legislature, Dean and Members of the Cabinet; the Doyen and Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, and presidents, chairpersons, and members of youth and student groups, among others. Editing by Jonathan Browne