Zimbabwe: Stocktheft Syndicate Linked to Theft of 66 Cattle Busted

Nine suspected rustlers linked to 66 stolen cattle have been arrested in Beatrice, Mashonaland East province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter.

"On April 15, 2022, police in Beatrice arrested Blessing Mutambi (18), Prosper Mutini (25), Patrick Chirata (44), Mathius Nziramasanga (67), Charles Matema (55), Kandai Chirata (18), Joseph Moyo (59), Enock Tafireyi (38) and a juvenile aged 17, in connection with several cases of stock theft which occurred in Beatrice from October 2021 to April 2022," said Nyathi.

At the time of publishing, the nine suspects were being linked to five cases of stock theft involving 66 stolen cattle.

A total of 37 cattle have since been recovered from the gang.

Incidents of stocktheft, which attracts a mandatory nine-year jail term, are prevalent in the Beatrice farming communities.