Tunisia: Prime Minister Meets Delegation of Tunisian Farmers' Union

17 April 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Problems of the agricultural sector were at heart of the meeting held Saturday at the Government Palace in Kasbah between Prime Minister Najla Bouden and a delegation of the Tunisian Farmers Union (SYNAGRI) led by its president Midani Dhaoui.

During the meeting, Bouden stressed the importance of the Tunisian Farmers' Union and various civil society organisations in supporting state structures in developing the agricultural sector, the Prime Ministry said in a statement.

President of the Tunisian Farmers' Union Midani Dhaoui said the organisation has presented proposals for possible solutions to overcome the current difficulties of the agricultural systems, especially in vital areas with high productivity.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X