Tunisia: Prime Minister Meets Delegation of Tunisian Farmers' Union

Tunis/Tunisia — Problems of the agricultural sector were at heart of the meeting held Saturday at the Government Palace in Kasbah between Prime Minister Najla Bouden and a delegation of the Tunisian Farmers Union (SYNAGRI) led by its president Midani Dhaoui.

During the meeting, Bouden stressed the importance of the Tunisian Farmers' Union and various civil society organisations in supporting state structures in developing the agricultural sector, the Prime Ministry said in a statement.

President of the Tunisian Farmers' Union Midani Dhaoui said the organisation has presented proposals for possible solutions to overcome the current difficulties of the agricultural systems, especially in vital areas with high productivity.