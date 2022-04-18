Tunisia: Concerns of People With Disabilities At Heart of Cabinet Meeting Soon

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden met Saturday at the Government Palace in Tunis with a delegation of the Tunisian Organisation for the Defense of Persons with Disabilities (OTDDPH).

It was agreed at the meeting to hold Cabinet meeting that will focus on the various problems preventing persons with disabilities from accessing such rights as health and jobs and suited transport and infrastructure, tax and customs benefits and obtaining disability card, the Prime Ministry said in a statement.

President of the OTDDPH Yosri Mazati said the meeting was an opportunity to agree on the establishment of a national structure for people with disabilities, adding that future strategies would be defined, in coordination with the Prime Ministry to overcome the problems faced by these people.