Angola: Jaime Sony and Jemima Paulo Win National Chess Championship

Uige — The chess players Jaime Sony and Jemima Paulo won, this Saturday, the 36th edition of the national chess championship in the categories of under 16 in both genders, disputed in the last six days in the province of Uige.

Played in eight rounds under the Swiss system, Jaime Sony and Jemima Paul, both from Ditrov School, Luanda, added eight and seven points, respectively, in the national children's chess championship.

In male category, Miguel Júlio from Macovi de Luanda and Brito Muteca José from Ditrov school won the second and third positions, both with seven points.

In the female category, Cláudia André from Macovi de Luanda, with 5,5 points, got the second position and Felicidade Felicia from Macovi do Uíge, with 5 points, won the third position.

The national chess championship also had other winners in the under 8, 10, 12 and 14 classes.

The winners of the competition will represent the country in the African Chess Championship, which will be held later this year in Zambia.

The President of the Provincial Chess Association, Amilton Cardoso, thanked the provincial government for its support.

The representative of the Angolan Chess Federation (FAX), Carlos Frades, recognized the potential of chess athletes from Uige province.

During the national competition, 13 referees and an equal number of coaches were trained after attending a course promoted by the local association, in partnership with the Angolan Chess Federation.

The competition counted on the participation of more than 90 chess players, being 40 from the province of Uige and others from the provinces of Luanda, Moxico, Kwanza Sul and Benguela.