Angola/South Africa: Petro Beat Sundowns, Look Forward to Semi-Finals

Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda defeated today, in the capital of the country, by 2-1, the Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, in a first leg game of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League of soccer, played at 11 de Novembro Stadium.

Despite playing on foreign soil, the visitors scored very early, in six minutes, through Lakay, in a clear ease of the home team defense.

The goals of the "Petrolíferos" were scored by Tiago Azulão (16') and Yano (45'+1), taking the Angolan representative very close to the semi-finals of the continental Champions League.

With the initial advantage consolidated, Mamelodi held the contest, with Petro finding some difficulties.

It took ten minutes for the captain of Petro, Tiago Azulão, with his right foot to score the equalizer, after receiving a cross from Carneiro.

With the game under control, the "Tricolores" grew and always supported by the fans in the stands, forcing the opponents to retreat on the defensive area.

Already in the compensation time, at 45+1, Yano scored the second for the hosts, with a light touch to take the advantage for their collective.

In the second half, with a slight balance, the two teams, with some mutual respect, played a game centered in the midfield.

With opportunities to expand the scoreboard, the hosts showed some lack of concentration in the sequence of plays, which bothered the goalkeeper Denis Onyango. The goalkeeper was very decisive on several occasions.

Tiago Azulão scored again at 74, but the goal was preceded by an offside, in an attack by Petro. Already finishing the encounter, the video referee (VAR), used for the first time in Angola and this during the match, comes into action to cancel a goal from Mamelodi Sundowns, preceded by a foul.

The two clubs play again next Saturday (23) at 17 hours, in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the second "leg" of the League.