Zimbabwe: Johane Marange Apostolic Sect Leader Taguta Dies

18 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Leader of Johane Marange apostolic sect, High Priest St Noah Taguta, has died.

He was in his 90s.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, confirmed to state media Sunday she had been officially informed of demise.

"I have been informed by the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Edgars Seenza, that High Priest Noah Taguta is no more. The DDC (District Development Coordinator) Mutare advised that he died around lunch time," said Matsikenyere.

Taguta had become entangled in the country's politics propping Zanu PF by lobbying his legion of followers to vote for the ruling party.

Also known as Mutumwa (Messenger), the nonagenarian clergyman had found favour with late former president Robert Mugabe whom he held in high esteem.

Following the infamous 2017 coup that ousted Mugabe and ushered President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the throne, Taguta maintained his entrenched dalliances with Zanu PF, which taps into support from the millions of Johane Marange apostolic sect members.

