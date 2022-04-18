Algeria: President Tebboune Holds Phone Conversation With Emir of Qatar

16 April 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday had a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has had a phone conversation today with his brother, High Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani on ways and means to strengthen the ties of fraternity and friendship between the two brotherly countries, in addition to the examination of the developments at the regional and Arab levels, notably the situation in occupied Palestine," said the source.

