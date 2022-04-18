Nigeria: We're Not Bothered By High Number of Presidential Aspirants - INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is not disturbed by the growing number of presidential aspirants for the 2023 elections.

The commission said only 18 political parties would present candidates for the presidential race and each party can only nominate one candidate.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said, "Only 18 political parties can conduct primaries, therefore, we are monitoring only 18 primaries."

Oyekanmi also noted that political parties in the country have the responsibility of organising and conducting their primaries, according to their laws and in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and the INEC regulations and guidelines.

"Therefore, if presidential aspirants are many, their respective political parties must determine the process of choosing only one of them. So, it's up to them.

"So, we will only plan to monitor 18 party primaries or even less, depending on how many of the 18 registered parties give notice of their intention to conduct primaries within the stipulated period," he said.

He explained that the duty of the commission is to observe and ensure that the parties' processes are done in the manner stipulated by the law.

"We are not to interfere," he added.