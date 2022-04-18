Nigeria: We're Not Bothered By High Number of Presidential Aspirants - INEC

18 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremiah

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is not disturbed by the growing number of presidential aspirants for the 2023 elections.

The commission said only 18 political parties would present candidates for the presidential race and each party can only nominate one candidate.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said, "Only 18 political parties can conduct primaries, therefore, we are monitoring only 18 primaries."

Oyekanmi also noted that political parties in the country have the responsibility of organising and conducting their primaries, according to their laws and in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and the INEC regulations and guidelines.

"Therefore, if presidential aspirants are many, their respective political parties must determine the process of choosing only one of them. So, it's up to them.

"So, we will only plan to monitor 18 party primaries or even less, depending on how many of the 18 registered parties give notice of their intention to conduct primaries within the stipulated period," he said.

He explained that the duty of the commission is to observe and ensure that the parties' processes are done in the manner stipulated by the law.

"We are not to interfere," he added.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X