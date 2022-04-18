Tanzania: Traders Want More Engagement in Plans to Relocate Them

LEADERS of traders at the famous Sabasaba market in Dodoma capital city have called upon the city council's officials to effectively cooperate with them and engage them in making any decision regarding reallocating traders.

The reallocation plan was to allow the redevelopment of the market infrastructures including the construction of a new modern market.

However, they vowed to face Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa over their fate of being removed from the market as they demanded more transparency from the council officials during the whole process.

Speaking with reporters over the weekend, the Chairman of traders at the Sabasaba Market Union, Mr Athuman Makole, said the traders in the market were supporting the move to modernize the facility however urged more involvement to ensure a win-win situation between traders and the city council.

"The move to build a modern market here has received blessings from all of us, but still we have some questions needed answers to avoid complaints from traders," Mr Makole stated.

Mr Makole noted that last week they received a notice from the city council ordering them to get prepared for verification exercise, but the city director didn't show up to hear from traders about their grievances.

"The notice informed us over 5-day verification exercise, we want him (City Director) to come and hear from traders and explain to us about the exercise," he said.

He criticized the five days period was not enough to verify all 2000 kiosks at the market.

Also, he called upon the city authorities to appear before the traders, and explain to them about the forthcoming construction project and plans to reallocate them upon completion of construction.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the union, Mr Kombo Adam Kombo, said: "we are here for almost three decades, we invested a lot and 70 per cent of us secured loans by using these kiosks as part of collateral.

So, how are we going to pay back those loans? This is among questions needed answers removing us," he asked. In early March, this year, Dodoma Region Commissioner Anthony Mtaka visited and held a meeting with traders, and ordered the council to form a special committee to ensure they relocate the traders and their properties peacefully.

Also, RC Mtaka ordered the city council to give a grace period of at least four months before removing the traders to pave the way for construction project.

Responding to the concerns, Director of Dodoma City Council, Joseph Mafuru, who spoke over the phone with the Daily News, said several meetings were held with those traders over relocating them and construction project.

Mr Mafuru wondered why they (traders) were still complaining about the ongoing process.

"Even Mr Mtaka (RC) and Mr Jabir Shekimweri (District Commissioner) also held meetings with them more than once to discuss about their future," he stated.

He added that his office has always been engaging those traders in all stages of the construction, including designing of the new modern market.

Also, the City Director further said currently the council has the plan to develop more than 13 market places in the city including Sabasaba Market that will match the status of the capital city.

Mr Mafuru argued that the verification exercise will enable the council to plan where to relocate them to pave the way for the construction.

"We are going to start construction in July through funding from the World Bank (WB), so verification exercise aims to know who owns what; we need to have a clear record about their businesses.

That means, the verified traders will be given priorities to own kiosks in the expected new modern market." Mr Mafuru hinted.