Nigeria: Obaseki Seeks Support of Religious Bodies to Tackle Food Crisis, Hunger

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday called for the support of religious bodies in the state to tackle hunger and food crisis.

Obaseki made the call at the 70th birthday thanksgiving service in honor of Deaconess Patience Eniye Abbe, held at United Baptist Church in Benin City, the Edo State capital

The governor said, was quoted in a statement to have said working with religious organisations, his government plans to establish food pantries to help reduce hunger.

He added: "On this 70th birthday celebration in your life, we want you to step up as we have a food crisis in the country, and in the next few months, a lot of people will be starving and we can't live in a society where people can't eat.

"One idea I have, working with churches, is for us to come together and begin to think of having food pantries in our churches. Let us cook and make food available for our people, making them eat at least one meal a day.

"Let us start from this church by setting up the Patience Eniye Abbe Food Pantry. All of us will come together and contribute; I will contribute too. Let's see how we can cook a meal for our people, even if it's for 100 people every day until we go through this crisis."

"Can we consider this as a birthday present?" the governor queried.

Hailing the celebrant for her contributions to the development of society, Obaseki said, "I have never seen her angry and she has a love for education. She is a mother full of love; a mother who is very caring, a pillar of the church and the society."

On his part, Usuanlele commended Obaseki for his developmental stride in Edo State, applauding him for prioritising the welfare of Edo people.

The clergy said, "You don't do things anyhow but dialogue with stakeholders before embarking on projects or policies that are people-oriented. You moved to spread education across the state proposing campuses of the state-owned Ambrose Alli University to be sited in the three senatorial districts of the state.

"I see new projects all across the state. You are full of action and talk less. Your projects have touched the lives of ordinary Edo people. You are very quiet but have shocked everyone with your performance and projects."