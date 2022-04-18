Tanzania: Netherlands Commits to Support Vocational Education

NETHERLANDS has pledged to support Tanzania's sustainable and inclusive development through vocational education.

The Dutch Ambassador to Tanzania Wiebe de Boer said here recently that the northwestern European country will strive to equip and inspire people as well as institutions to transform their educational systems and anticipate current and future challenges.

The envoy who was speaking on the climax of the First International Entrepreneurship Week hosted by the Arusha Technical College (ATC) underscored the importance of education as a means for a resilient future, committing his country support for the cause.

"By strengthening the capacity and knowledge of individuals and organisations in the field of technical, vocational and higher education, the Embassy, together with partners such as Nuffic, aims to contribute to Tanzania's sustainable and inclusive development," the diplomat said.

He further observed that development of courses in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency was an important step to equip new generations of leaders and practitioners with the knowledge and skills to tackle the energy crisis and mitigate climate change.

He commended ATC for promoting renewable energy through the Kikuletwa Renewable Energy Training and Research Centre.

According to Mr Boer, Netherland's support in the country's education sector is provided through the Orange Knowledge Programme, a five-year project which is financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and managed by Nuffic.

The programme is currently present in 52 countries, according to the envoy.

The Entrepreneurship Week also saw a number of entrepreneurs feted with medals and awards for their innovations.

Some of the novelty ideas that were recognised during the event include an Emergency Pad dispenser which emerged the best innovation.

It was an idea by Mariam Patrick and Ananilea Lema, which impressed judges, thanks to its business potential.