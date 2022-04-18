Tanzania: Chief Court Administrator Roots for Team Spirit

CHIEF Court Administrator, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, has rooted for team spirit among Judiciary of Tanzania staff in implementing the second five-year Judiciary Strategic Plan (2020/21 - 2024/25).

Bringing down the curtain of the Judiciary's two-week retreat here midweek, Prof Ole Gabriel urged the staff to work in synergies in realising the plan.

"There should always be a sense of ownership of the strategy. Lack of team spirit could derail and compromise it," warned the Chief Court administrator.

Prof Ole Gabriel equally rooted for a sound implementation strategy of the 96 million US dollars strategy which seeks to reform the country's judiciary.

He further challenged the judiciary to shun blame games in effecting transparent, accessible and quality justice delivery.

"Shifting blames will do us no good if we truly want to introduce reforms in the judiciary," he observed.

According to Professor Ole Gabriel, the second five-year Judiciary Strategic Plan has laid emphasis on the use of information technology and artificial intelligence in justice dispensation.

Earlier on, Chief Registrar of Judiciary of Tanzania, Wilbert Chuma insisted that the pillar was independent and never interfered with in its decisions.

"Each pillar is engrossed in its activities, therefore there can never be time to meddle on the key functions of another organ," clarified the Chief Registrar.

More than 200 delegates gathered in Arusha to dissect the plan which among other things serves as a vehicle for resource mobilisation and a guide on resource allocation.

The second five-year Judiciary Strategic Plan (2020/21 - 2024/25) has been developed in the context of the best experiences and lessons learned from the implementation of the just concluded Plan that the Judiciary implemented in the last five years; setting in motion, excellent innovations the country has experienced in the justice delivery in the recent history.