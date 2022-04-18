Tanzania: Five Illegal Immigrants Nabbed in Dodoma

THE Immigration Force in Dodoma Region is holding five Ethiopian nationals at the Mtera detention centre for entering the country illegally.

It also arrested a 43-year-old Tanzanian national, Tito Mbwilo, a resident of Iringa and Tunduma, who was transporting the migrants.

Speaking to reporters, Dodoma Regional Immigration Officer Bahati Mwaifuge said that the illegal immigrants were arrested on April 3 this year in Mtera Village on their way to Tunduma in Songwe Region.

"Our immigration officers have managed to arrest five illegal immigrants being transported in a vehicle with registration number T991 DXB Toyota Rumioni which was driven by Mr Mbwilo whilst he knew it was against the law," hinted Ms Mwaifunge.

She also said that after arresting those illegal immigrants, their driver (Mr Mbwilo) tried to escape but police managed to catch him. "I warn all human traffickers involving in this illegal business in Dodoma Region to stop immediately," she warned.

Ms Mwaifunge hinted that culprits engaging in such illegal business have now changed tactics whereby they have opted using the small vehicles instead of trucks when transporting the illegal immigrants.

"I urge all citizens, including Mtera residents, to continue to provide information that could help us intercept human trafficking," he urged. In another development, the Dodoma Regional Police Force arrested three people on suspicion of possessing two shotguns with the registration number 86387 and locally made rifle which is unlicensed, five pieces of steel stick (nondo), a shotgun shell, and a tin of flour supposedly to be dynamite.

According to a statement issued over the weekend by Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Lyanga, the search was conducted on 14/4/2022 in Nkwayung Village, Chamwino District, Dodoma Region, and identified the person as a male within 35,45 and 60 years of age.

"The suspects said that they use those guns to protect their crops, but unfortunately they don't have licenses to legalize their ownership."

Stated RPC Lyanga added that the suspect will be taken to court once the investigation is completed.