East Africa: EAC Makes Key Appointments to Enable Effective Discharge of Duties

THE East African Community (EAC) has made appointments for staff to fill various vacant positions in its organs and institutions.

The EAC Council of Ministers during its 47th Extra-Ordinary Meeting held from April 4 to 6 this year, appointed 35 eligible candidates to various positions in the EAC Organs and Institutions.

Among the high-profile appointments made by the Council at the EAC Organs are Alex Obatre as Clerk at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), John Mutega Njoroge as Deputy Clerk at EALA and Christine Mutimura-Wekesa as Deputy Registrar at the East African Court of Justice.

Key appointments at the EAC Secretariat include that of Irene Charles Isaka (Director Social Sectors), Arthemon Ndizeye (Director Customs), Aime Uwase (Director Planning) and Julius Muthwii Mbati as the Police Liaison Officer.

At the EAC Institutions, major appointments include that of Felix Rubagumya Kayigamba as Executive Secretary at the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC), Masende Kahitira Bwire as Executive Secretary of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) and Sylvance Okeyo Okoth in a similar capacity at the East African Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO).

Dr Novat Twungubumwe was appointed Deputy Executive Secretary at EAHRC while Stella Nyambeki Onyancha will be the Deputy Registrar, Monopolies and Cartels at the East African Competition Authority.

Coletha Ruhamya takes up the Deputy Executive Secretary role at LVBC. Other appointments at the Institutions include James Otieno Jowi as the Deputy Executive Secretary at the East African Kiswahili Commission and Muyambi Fortunate as the Deputy Executive Secretary at EASTECO.

The Council also retrospectively appointed Davids Etyang as the Chef de Cabinet in the Office of the Secretary General with effect from December 1, 2021.On financial matters, the 47th Extra-Ordinary Council adopted the Budget Estimates amounting to US$91 million to enable the EAC Organs and Institutions to discharge their mandate during the 2022/2023 Financial Year and forwarded the same to the East African Legislative Assembly for appropriation.