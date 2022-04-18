Angola: Girabola2021/22 - Interclube Win Sporting De Cabinda

Luanda — Interclube beat Sporting de Cabinda, today, in Luanda, by 2-1, in the opening match of the 26th round of the first division of the National Football Championship (Girabola2021/22), played at the 22 de Junho Stadium.

Making the best of the home factor, the goals of the "police" team were scored by Julinho and Balsa, at 21 and 54 minutes, with Sporting Barreiro (39') scoring the only goal.

With this victory, Interclube consolidate the fourth position of the race, with 42 points, while Sporting de Cabinda remains in 11th position with 28 points.

Also this Saturday, the afflicted Sporting de Benguela (16th/5) drew with Academica do Lobito (7th/35), by 1-1, in the local derby, held at the field of São Filipe. The goals were scored by Cebola (2') and Cabibi (70').

Kabuscorp do Palanca (15th/12) received and were defeated by Recreativo do Libolo (8th/34), by 0-1, at Coqueiros Stadium, in Luanda, with a solitary goal from Emanuel, at 38'.

On Sunday, the continuation, at 16h00, at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, 1º de Agosto (3rd/46) receive the Bravos do Maquis (6th/36).

Desportivo da Lunda Sul (13th/25) are visited by Desportivo da Huila (5th/37), at the Mangueiras field, Recreativo da Caála (10th/31) by Wiliete de Benguela (9th/31), Kuando Kubango FC (12th/27) at Progresso Sambizanga (14th/18), at the Eucaliptos.

It is awaited the rescheduling for the classic between Petro de Luanda and Sagrada Esperança, also of the same round (26th).

The leader "petroleum" (1st/58 points) and the "diamatifero" (2nd/56) do not meet on the scheduled date, because the first is engaged in the quarterfinals of the League of African Champion Clubs, where he won (2-1), this Saturday, the South African side of Mamelodi Sundowns.