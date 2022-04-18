Nigeria: Anger as Police Kill Man Protesting Death of Detained Youth

Osogbo — THERE was pandemonium in Ile-Ife, Osun State, weekend, over the death of a youth, named Olufemi Oriyomi, in police detention.

Vanguard gathered that youths embarked on a protest at Mayfair, Moro and Iloro, on Friday, and later went to the Ooni of Ife's palace to seek the intervention of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi over the extra-judicial killings by the police.

Protesters, on Saturday, continued their protest, as they thronged the police station at Iloro.

They clashed with the police, which led to several gunshots being fired into the air, to scare them.

One protester was reportedly killed during the clash, which caused pandemonium in the area.

This is happening barely a week after the death of a businessman, named Abiola Afolabi, who was shot by the police in Osogbo.

A friend of the deceased, named Bisi while protesting in front of Ooni of Ife's palace, said: "After three of my friends were arrested by the police, we raised N1.5 million to bribe them (Police) but they told us to add to it which we refused. The police tortured them and during the torture, Oriyomi developed a serious health issue, after which, he died.

"We want the Ooni to intervene in the incessant extrajudicial killings by the police in the state."

We've arrested ritualists --Police

Meanwhile, the police command, through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement, claimed that operatives arrested three ritualists, namely Olayade Kehinde 'M' 25yrs, Olufemi Oriyomi 'M' 21yrs and Raimi Sheriff 'M' 21yrs, on April 7, 2022, at about 11 am along Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus Road.

"The Police detectives, on stop and search duty, accosted three men on a motorcycle, they were flagged down, but rather than stop sped off, and were pursued. They were eventually arrested at Safejo area of Ile-Ife, and while searching, a human heart, which they claimed was one of their friend's and various criminal charms were found on them."

Police overwhelmed

Also reacting, spokesperson, Osun Police Watch, Oluwasegun Idowu said the situation overwhelmed the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode.

Idowu said: "The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has lost the leadership of the police in the state. We are still on the issue of the killing of a businessman in Osogbo when police killed two people again."