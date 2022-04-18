Nigeria: Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue 4 Women in Zaria

18 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have foiled a kidnap attempt in the Zaria villages in Kaduna State and rescued four ladies.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said on April 15, 2022 at about 2340hrs, the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call from an anonymous caller through DPO Daanmagaji Zaria.

"The caller said an unspecified number of suspected bandits, dressed in military gear invaded the community, shot sporadically and whisked four victims into the forest," Jalige also stated.

He added that on receiving the information, men of Operation Puff Adder II, a police unit, and local vigilantes mobilised and ambushed the bandits on their anticipated escape route.Jalige stated that the strategy yielded dividends as two of the victims were rescued during a fierce encounter with the bandits.

He added that with the assistance of the local vigilantes, the team laid a second ambush at Gwada Village, another escape route for bandits.

He said: "Those who escaped from the first ambush were intercepted just as two other victims were rescued unhurt."Unfortunately, the bandits had earlier shot and killed one person at Kufena village, Wusasa, for refusing to be kidnapped."

He urged members of the public to always alert the police with prompt information as the Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, has assured confidentiality of information received.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X