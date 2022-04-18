Nigeria: Influx of People to Lagos Triggered By Its Security, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend described Lagos as a victim of its success, saying a lot of people are migrating to Lagos because there is security in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the first Comrade Yinka Odumakin lecture and book presentation held in Lagos in honour of the late human rights activist and national publicity secretary of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, who died last year noted that his administration is committed to advancing its course in providing security for lives and property to keep Lagos safe, quality education among others.

He expressed his support for true federalism and said Lagos State government had done a lot of things legally to ensure true federalism in Nigeria.

The governor added that the state government would advance the course by instructing the attorney-general and commissioner for Justice to do more.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Lagos State commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said Odumakin was being celebrated as a result of "his loyalty to a course that he believed in; loyalty to freedom, unity and everything that would make the common man have peace and enjoy everything that he is supposed to enjoy in Nigeria."

He also expressed Lagos State government's support for the Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation set up to immortalise the late national publicity secretary of Afenifere.

"Lagos is simply a victim of its success. That everybody is coming to Lagos everyday shows that there is security in Lagos. We have done a lot of things legally to be able to get to where we are in terms of true federalism and whatever we need to do to advance the course, I will take the message to Governor Sanwo-Olu and he will instruct the attorney-general and commissioner for Justice to do whatever we can do to advance this course.

"I know we are doing a lot talking about true federalism, state police and all of that. We are going to push through so that whatever we can do for us to keep Lagos safe for other states to really look at what we are doing in Lagos, we will do," the governor said.