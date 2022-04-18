Nigeria: Harsh Business Climate Pushes Firms to Higher Debts

United Capital and 12 others listed and raised a total of N357.63 billion through commercial papers (CPs) programme from the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited in first quarter (Q1), 2022 in a bid to argument their working capital as well as other short-term expenditures.

Commercial papers are unsecured promise to pay a certain amount on a stated maturity date, issued in bearer form. CPs enable corporations to raise short-term funds directly from end investors through their own in-house CP sales team or via arranged placing through bank dealers

The current business climate, marred by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, has seen most corporates and business entities look to the debt capital markets as a viable avenue to efficiently raise capital in order to meet their financing needs towards business expansion and/or working capital management, amongst others.

The Nigerian Commercial Paper (CP) market has remained a viable option for corporate entities looking to raise funds to meet shortfalls in their working capital, as well as other short-term expenditures.

Committed to fostering the development of the Nigerian financial market by championing and supporting strategic market-driven initiatives, FMDQ Securities Exchange, the choice platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and recording of financial securities approved the quotation of all the funds.

As of April 1, 2022, there are seven registered CP programmes on the platform of FMDQ Securities Exchange worth N305.5 billion in value and about N52.63 billion raised and listed by five organization on the platform.

Data obtained by LEADERSHIP showed that FMDQ Exchange, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, approved the registration of the Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited N10.00 billion CP Programme on its platform. Skymark Partners registered N5.00 billion CP, while FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited to raise N100 billion.

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited, Providus Bank Limited, Babban Gona Farmer Services Nigeria Limited and Mixta Real Estate Plc registered N50 billion, N100 billion, N15 billion and N25 billion, respectively.

Also, First City Monument Bank Limited raised a total of N30 billion CP notes under its N100 billion Domestic CP Issuance Programme. , while NECIT Nigeria Limited issued N2.17 billion its N20 billion CP Issuance Programme, while United Capital raised a total of N1.17 billion, Coleman Technical Industries Limited also issued N2.40 billion Series 3 and N3.65 billion Series 4 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme, while Mecure Industry Limited listed N1.93 billion CP on FMDQ platform.

Commercial Papers (CPs) are unsecured short-term debt instruments issued by corporates to get funds from the public to meet short-term debt obligations such as working capital needs. CPs are similar to Treasury bills (T-Bills) because they are issued at discount rates, which may be paid upfront or capitalized. It is usually issued for maturities between 15 days to 270 days maximum tenor, including rollover, from the date of issue.

Financial analysts urged the government to initiate strategic policies that would grow businesses in the country and address challenges of hostile and inconsistent macro-economic policies and regulatory environments impeding the nation's development.

Head, FSL Securities, Victor Chiazor, noted that, raising funds for project expansion and working capital through CP has become a faster and cheaper way for companies to get funding for their business when compared to the cost of raising such funds through the equities market.

Aside from its cost-efficiency, Chiazor said, debt financing does not require the company to give up control of the company to investors as prerequisites for issuance.

According to him, the company also does not have to hold periodic meetings of shareholders and seek the vote of shareholders before taking certain actions unlike when they raise capital through the equities market.

Speaking on the successful CP Programme registration, the managing director, Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited, Mr. Nola Adetola, stated that, "Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited is delighted with the successful registration by FMDQ Exchange of our N10.00 billion CP Programme. The approval of this CP Programme represents a significant milestone in our short-term growth aspirations."

"We are delighted that the proceeds from the issuance of the CP will be applied to develop superior real estate projects designed for clients at home and in the diaspora. Our commitment as a brand to building a trustworthy business remains, and we look forward to other future engagements with the capital market."

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said, Commercial Papers have become a necessity for corporations in Nigeria when they experience scarcity of affordable working capital, noting that in recent times, businesses are observed to favour CPs as a reliable source of short-term funding.

He also noted that, "Companies have chosen to raise capital by issuing CPs because it is considered as a quicker and more cost-effective method of raising large sums of money. CPs are also unsecured and therefore do not require the company to have any collateral and will not create any charge on the assets of the Company.

"Investors also choose to invest in CPs because they provide good returns within a short period of time. Investors who are unable to commit funds for a long period of time are usually able to buy CPs at a discounted price and gain returns in less than 270 days."

However, Omordion said that "While CPs have been established as a cheaper and more convenient tool for short-term corporate financing, not all companies, especially MSMEs can benefit from this instrument as the minimum size of a CP issue is N100 million, saying that this makes CPs an unlikely mode of securing capital choice for MSMEs in Nigeria.